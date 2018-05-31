Sally Field’s Response To Samantha Bee’s Ivanka Trump Diss Is The Best Thing You’ll Ever Read

Samantha Bee called Ivanka Trump a ‘feckless c**t,’ and Sally Field has A LOT to say about her harsh remark. Wait until you see this tweet!

Well, it looks like the White House and Sally Field can agree that it was not okay for Samantha Bee to call Ivanka Trump a “feckless c**t.” However, they certainly may differ in opinions as to why. “I like Samantha Bee a lot, but she is flat wrong to call Ivanka a c***. C***s are powerful, beautiful, nurturing and honest,” Sally Field tweeted on May 31. Wow, we certainly weren’t expecting that. It looks like Sally isn’t on Ivanka’s side after all. Who knew she could be so savage?! In response, social media, of course is going bananas. “Sally Field has been an ace at tweeting this whole time? The WHOLE time? THE WHOLE TIME?” one fan said. But, some weren’t too happy to read Sally’s message. “I don’t like this, I really don’t like this,” one fan tweeted. Uh-oh!

“Didn’t your mama teach you any manners,” another user tweeted. Although we can certainly understand everyone’s confusion, we’re sure Sally will be pretty unbothered. I mean, you have to be really bold to tweet something like that! I guess it’s good to add some humor to the situation. As we previously told you, Samantha’s remarks were in response to the injustice being done to undocumented immigrant children. “Tearing children away from their parents is so evil, it’s the inciting incident in almost every movie we’ve ever cared about,” Sam said during the May 30 episode of her show Full Frontal. “Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet this week. You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c***! He listens to you!” Samantha continued.

I like Samantha Bee a lot, but she is flat wrong to call Ivanka a cunt. Cunts are powerful, beautiful, nurturing and honest. — Sally Field (@sally_field) May 31, 2018

While we’re sure the White House is still not over the diss, Samantha has since apologized. “I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” Samantha said in a statement. Take a look at Sally’s tweet above!