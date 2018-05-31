Roseanne Barr ‘Forgives’ Costars Sara Gilbert & Michael Fishman For Condemning Her Racist Tweet

Roseanne Barr now regrets dissing her ‘Roseanne’ co-stars, Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman, after they denounced her racist tweet, so she’s choosing to forgive them.

In the hours following the cancellation of Roseanne, Roseanne Barr took to Twitter and called out her co-stars, Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman, for “throwing her under the bus” by condemning her racist tweet that killed the revival of the ABC series. She couldn’t believe they’d call her out like that on such a public platform, but now after processing everything that has happened, she’s forgiving them for doing so. In a series of tweets on May 31, Roseanne said, “please don’t compare me2 other people who have said horrible things. I only care about apologizing 4 the hurt I have unwittingly & stupidly caused. I humbly confess contrition & remorse. I failed2 correctly express myself, & caused pain2 ppl.” Then, she added, “to michael fishman and sara gilbert: I forgive u both, love u both, just wish u could have called me personally 2 talk rather than do it in a public arena. I understand, tho. It’s ok.”

In case you haven’t been following along, ABC canceled the revival of Roseanne after Roseanne’s racist tweet about former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett. After Sara and Michael slammed her social media activity, she tweeted that they had thrown her “under the bus”. She previously apologized to the “wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet” and expressed her regret over John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf losing their jobs too. So perhaps she felt it was time to forgive Sara and Michael as well. And we’re glad she did.

“I’m so sick over this — they will never have better character actors on their network,” she said when discussing John and Laurie. To see Roseanne’s tweets to Sara and Michael, check them out above.