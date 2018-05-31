Pusha T Defends Vicious Drake Diss Track: ‘I Didn’t Go Too Far’ & Have ‘More Content If Needed’

Pusha T has NO regrets about bringing Drake’s throwback blackface photo and claims of his alleged love child to light on his new song ‘The Story Of Adidon.’ Listen to him defend the track in a new interview here!

Did Pusha T cross a line by commenting on Drake’s alleged love child and releasing an old blackface photo of the rapper for his diss track, “The Story of Adidon”? He sure doesn’t think so! “No [I don’t feel bad]!” he said in an interview with The Breakfast Club on May 30. “For what?!” He also added that the reason he feels so inclined to trash Drake in any way possible is because Drizzy brought up Pusha’s fiancee, Virginia Williams, on his song “Duppy Freestyle,” which meant “all bets [were] off” when it came to Pusha clapping back. Later on in the interview, he also admitted, “When it gets personal…it gets personal,” and revealed that he definitely didn’t feel like he went “too far” with anything he said about Drake.

As for the blackface photo, Pusha ranted, “I need a few answers. I really do. I really need to understand, like…what makes you take a picture like that? What’s the problem!?” He later added that he’s “not ready to excuse” Drake’s mimicking of the black culture. Of course, just hours after this interview took place, Drake finally did release a statement on the blackface ordeal. He explained that the picture was mean to represent how “African Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment,” because it was taken on set of a project about “young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and type cast.” Pusha has not commented on whether or not he finds this to be a reasonable explanation.

When it comes to Drake’s alleged love child, Adonis, with Sophie Brussaux, Pusha said it pissed him off that Drake was allegedly naming his new Adidas line Adidon after the baby, but wouldn’t even acknowledge his existence publicly before that. “What, people can’t know about your child until you start selling sweatsuits?” Pusha wondered. Drake has yet to comment his alleged paternity, but a TMZ report from May 31 claimed that he’s allegedly supporting Sophie and Adonis financially.

Meanwhile, this may not be the last we hear from Pusha T. He said that if Drake is willing to step away from the feud, he’s down for that, but will not hesitate to bring up more skeletons from the rapper’s closet if things continue this way. “I’m not censoring myself,” he admitted. “There’s more content, if needed later.” Yikes!