Prince George Targeted By Isis In Plot To Attack School, Claims British Supporter: His Demonic Plan

Prince George was the target of a possible terrorist attack that was thankfully never carried out! The ISIS supporter has admitted his guilt, and what he’s said is terrifying.

A British ISIS supporter, who called for jihadis to attack British royal Prince George, 4, pleaded guilty to terrorism offenses on May 31, according to CNNHusnain Rashid, 32, was two weeks into his trial at Woolwich Crown Court in London when he came clean. Husnain admitted he had carried out multiple terror offenses, including engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts and encouraging terrorism. He was arrested in November and, until now, he had maintained his innocence.

Husnain wrote messages online encouraging militants to carry out attacks, CNN reports. He even posted a picture of Prince George, who’s third in line to the throne, next to a superimposed silhouette of a jihadi fighter, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). In addition, he gave the full address of the little royal’s school, which is located in southwest London. And if that’s not chilling enough, he wrote, “even the royal family will not be left alone.”

Between October 2016 and November 2017, Husnain also encouraged attacks on multiple other targets including soccer stadiums, British Army bases, shopping centers, and Jewish communities. He also suggested things such as injecting poison into supermarket ice creams, Britain’s Press Association reported.

Husnain will be sentenced on June 28.