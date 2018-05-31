NOFX: Punk Band Slammed For Joking About Tragic Las Vegas Shooting In Concert

Disgusting. NOFX are under fire for poking fun at the deadly shooting in Las Vegas at a country concert that left 58 people dead. The punk band laughed during a concert, as the frontman said, ‘At least they were country fans’ who died.

NOFX was subject to boos and major upset after extremely insensitive comments made by some of the band’s members about the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, which occurred on October 1, 2017. “That sucked,” the band’s frontman, Fat Mike, whose real name is Michael Burkett, said of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting that left 58 dead and 489 injured. “But at least they were country fans and not punk rock fans.”

During the band’s set, singer Fat Mike told the crowd, “We played a song about Muslims and didn’t get shot,” to which guitarist Eric Melvin responded, “I guess you only get shot in Vegas if you are in a country band.” As the crowd booed, Fat Mike, continued, “I mean that sucked, but at least they were country fans and not punk rock fans.” NOFX, which consists of Burkett, Melvin, El Hefe, Erik Sandin, Dave Casillas, Steve Kidwiller, Scott Sellers, Scott Aldahl and Dave Allen, were playing a show at Punk Rock Bowling on May 27 when they joked about the massacre.

NOFX thought it would be "hilarious" to joke about the October 1 shootings while on stage in Las Vegas. They said "at least they were country fans and not punk rock fans". This is disgusting and callous. We will never support anything involving this band ever again. pic.twitter.com/am3R8QJIE6 — Dave and Mahoney (@DaveAndMahoney) May 30, 2018

Following the band’s comments and negative backlash (rightfully so), NOFX lost a beer sponsorship. Stone Brewing Co. — a San Diego brewery that supports NOFX’s beer and music festival, Punk in Drublic – released a statement announcing that they’re distancing themselves from the band following the indecent comments. “We at Stone Brewing are aware of NOFX’s insensitive and indefensible statements this past weekend,” the statement read. “As a result, we are severing all our ties with NOFX, including festival sponsorship and the production of our collaboration beer.”

The brewery then went on to announce plans to donate profits from NOFX’s beer to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation, an organization that provides trauma counseling for first responders.

Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival’s founders Mark and Shawn Stern released a statement on social media on May 30, apologizing for NOFX’s on-stage remarks.

“In light of NOFX’s comments during their performance at the Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival, we would like to offer a formal apology to those in attendance, the City of Las Vegas, the victims and the families of 10/1,” the statement read.

“Las Vegas is home to the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival, and we do not condone the statements made from our stage on Sunday night. We take the safety of our festival goers seriously and want to relay that, there is nothing funny about people being shot and murdered, ever, ” the Sterns concluded.