How Meghan Trainor Lost 20 Pounds The Healthy Way — Her Tips & Tricks

Meghan has been and always will be beautiful, and such a champion for loving yourself at any size, but now, she’s taking control of her health. See how she lost 20 pounds below.

Meghan Trainor, 24, is synonymous with body positivity, but The Four judge recently lost 20 pounds, and she’s spilling how and why she did it. “I just want to live forever, man,” she told ETOnline.com. “I wanna stay looking young forever. I stopped drinking, stopped doing anything bad to my face. I don’t want to deal with acne anymore — I’m 24, I’m over it, and I just want to live ’til I’m 106.” Just like the rest of us, she revealed it wasn’t easy — it was a struggle to lose the 20 pounds she did. “I did fluctuate and learned that the quick way, ’cause I never ever lost that much weight before. I immediately noticed, like, ‘Oh, there’s a ten back’ and then I had to lose it again. So that’s a lesson to learn.”

She also gave credit to her supportive fiance Daryl Sabara. Meghan says she already has baby fever! “One day we’ll have kids,” she told E! “I want to be the healthiest I can be for those kids.” Of Daryl, she told ET, “He really changed my life. He showed me how working out can be fun. I didn’t believe it, but now it’s true and it feels so good when you’re sore — I love that feeling now, I’m addicted to it.” She has also been eating better.

“He cooks for me and taught me to cook,” she said. “I never knew how to cook. He taught me, like, secrets how to make your food taste great but also be healthy for you.” We wish them both the best!