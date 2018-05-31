Kourtney Kardashian Shares 2 Easy Workout Moves You Can Do Every Day For A Sexy Bikini Body

Kourtney is in the best shape of her life, after having three kids, and now, she’s revealing two quick and easy things you can do every morning to get toned fast.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, looks super hot in a bikini, and she’s sharing her get fit tips so you can feel cool and confident this summer, too. Kourtney actually shared these tips back in 2016 with a British morning show called This Morning, but they are still so relevant today! “If I know bikini time is coming up or I have a trip or I have something that I want to be extra in-shape for, I’ll do dips on my bathtub for my triceps. I’ll try to do three sets of 25 a day,” she said. But she doesn’t stop there.

Kourtney continued, “No matter what I always do 100 squats before I get in the shower because I won’t forget. It’s like my time.” She added that she likes a partner for motivation. Now that Khloe Kardashian is back in the gym after having her baby True, we assume we will be seeing their fit sessions on social media! “I usually work out with Khloe and we have a trainer. We are always doing something different and we usually leave it up to the trainer. If I’m really feeling anxious or something I might be like ‘let’s do boxing today.'”

Kourtney said, “I love to switch it up… when you get too much into a workout routine your body gets used to it, so I think having a workout partner really motivates me in the morning.”