We’re a witness to Khloe Kardashian’s fitness thanks to her intense post-baby workout plan. The new mom is sharing video of how she is slowly but surely getting back her famous figure.

The gym is Khloe Kardashian‘s favorite place in the world and she couldn’t wait to get back to her grueling workouts after giving birth to daughter True Thompson on Apr. 12. She had to take four weeks off post-baby before her doctors gave her the all clear to start exercising again. Now she’s dishing about how she’s getting her famous pre-baby body back via her website and app. “After I had True, I couldn’t wait to get back to the gym. I really missed it during my pregnancy. A good sweat sesh can do wonders for the mind,” the 33-year-old revealed. She even showed off her intense workout in a series of Instagram stories on May 30, where she was hitting the treadmill and jumping rope.

“Once I got the green light from my doctor, Coach Joe (Joel Bouraima) was on the next flight to Cleveland — no joke, LOL,” the reality star revealed. Joe has been Khloe’s longtime fitness guru and also trains her sister Kourtney Kardashian. “On that first day back, it felt so good to sweat again. Not going to lie, it’s a struggle to get back into the groove. Mentally, I’m strong but physically, it’s just not the same. But every day, I’m one step closer, baby!” the new mom revealed. Just six weeks after True was born, Khloe was already flaunting that she got her tight abs back already.

Khloe said that getting back into her old workout routine turned out to be a lot more challenging than she expected it to be. She’s also tired of getting mommy-shamed that she’s paying too much attention towards getting her famous figure back. “What I’m annoyed about is that I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that, you know, they feel that I’m focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do,” she said. “Just because I have a baby, doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right.” Hey a happy mom makes for a happy baby and if exercise brings Khloe joy, who is anyone to call her out for it? Fitness is a great habit!