Kailyn Lowry Finally Breaks Silence On Ex Javi’s Surprising Baby Announcement — Is She Shocked?

Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, has a baby on the way — and the ‘Teen Mom’ has finally spoken out about the surprising pregnancy! Find out here if she was shocked by the news like the rest of us.

Exes Kailyn Lowry, 26, and Javi Marroquin, 25, may have gotten divorced in 2016, but that doesn’t mean the two don’t still keep in contact. After all, the Teen Mom 2 stars share one son together, 4-year-old Lincoln Marshall Marroquin. And although Javi now has a second child on the way, Kailyn is fully supporting him and his new girlfriend! Javi and Lauren Comeau made their pregnancy announcement on May 30, and Kailyn has already commented on her ex-husband’s happy news.

“I wish them all the best,” Kailyn told E! News in response to Javi and Lauren’s baby announcement. She also told Radar Online, “I knew. I wish them the best.” So clearly Javi told the mom-of-three the news before announcing it to the world. Javi shared the pregnancy with fans via Instagram along with a super sweet photo of himself standing next to Lauren. Lincoln was in the shot as well, holding up four sonograms and wearing a “Super Big Bro” shirt.

“Been kinda quiet lately for many reasons. I was sad I couldn’t share the good news because I was afraid of what people would say. The amount of love I’ve received is so overwhelming and so appreciated. I realized No negative comment will take this moment away from us,” the dad-to-be captioned the image. “A baby is a blessing and I am ecstatic for the future. Lincoln is happy, I’m happy, and Lauren is happy.”

In the midst of the excitement, Javi revealed he’ll be staying quiet on social media in order to enjoy this time with his growing family. “Gonna go on a little hiatus from social media to take all this in and enjoy it with my family and loved ones,” Javi explained. “For those sending love, thank you! We appreciate it. And to you @lauren3elizabeth thank you for blessing me with another child. We are gonna be amazing parents together.”

Kailyn and Javi got married in Sept. 2012 in her home state of Pennsylvania, but they ended up officially splitting in 2016. Javi and Lauren began dating in Sept. 2017, but they broke up just one month later. As soon as they split, Javi started dating fellow Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus, whom he ended up dating from October 2017 to January 2018. Once that ended, he and Lauren rekindled their romance in March.

Kailyn herself has three kids, and she gave birth to her youngest, Lux Russell, post Javi-breakup. While these two certainly had their differences when they were together, and haven’t always had the smoothest relationship, they seem to be doing so well now!