Joshua Rush Breaks Down Current Events Series ‘News In A Rush’: Kids ‘Deserve’ To Know Facts

‘Andi Mack’ star Joshua Rush spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about ‘News In A Rush,’ his current affairs series on Instagram. He reveals how he discovered his love of politics and drops some ‘Andi Mack’ scoop!

Joshua Rush wants to change the world, and he’s already making strides. The Andi Mack star, who plays Disney Channel’s first openly gay character, Cyrus, is just about the busiest 16-year-old out there. Not only is he juggling his acting career and school — with college on the horizon — he stars in a self-produced current events series on Instagram called News in a Rush.

In just one minute, Joshua talks about important topics in the news such as Stormy Daniels, gun control, unemployment rates, March For Our Lives, and more. He breaks down each these issues to try to get kids to “fully understand” what’s going on in the world. During our Q&A, Joshua reveals how News in a Rush came about, how he discovered his love of politics and journalism, and reflects on Andi Mack winning a GLAAD Award.

Where did the idea of News in a Rush come from?

Joshua Rush: I’ve always been interested in politics and have tried to get my friends interested in politics, and I realized that unless I was talking about it, like taking it from the very beginning, no one cared. No one was super interested. With News in a Rush, the idea is that kids are definitely interested in politics. Kids are interested in what’s going on in the world around them, especially with what’s going on with the Parkland shooting and March for our Lives. I think kids are really finding their voices right now. With News in a Rush, I wanted to give kids a chance to fully understand the issues. I talk about it as quickly as a I can, just a minute long, but I try to give them as much information as I can. With all those different points that I throw out there, they can jump off from any one of those and start a Google search and start looking around. If I present the information that I have in the most unbiased way that I can with the most of it in a short amount of time that I can, then they can let their own morals decide. If you’re only watching MSNBC, you’re going to lean left. If you’re only watching FOX News, you’re going to lean right. If you’re only watching News in a Rush, which I wouldn’t recommend because it’s very short, but you can let your own morals decide. I try to follow the fairness doctrine as much as I can.

You break it down important issues really well. How do you choose what news to tackle?

Joshua Rush: There’s so much right now. Generally, I’ll choose a number of evergreen topics that are going to be talked about. Right now, I’m preparing some episodes on the Russia investigation. They’re evergreen. We’re going to be talking about the Russia investigation for a long time. I can start working on that now. In a couple of weeks, I’m going to start shooting Supreme Court Files, which is going to be a three-part series airing every other week where I explain 3 landmark Supreme Court cases. I’m going to start with Citizens United and go to Roe V. Wade, which is going to be a tough one to explain but I did Stormy Daniels and that worked out fine, and then Obergefell v. Hodges. It’s about explaining it to kids. They deserve to know what’s going on in the world around them. I’m going cover those three cases unbiased, and the idea is that I can show how important the Supreme Court is because it kind of gets forgotten.

Have you always been interested in news?

Joshua Rush: My first fascination with news came with the 2012 election. It was a while back and so much has changed since then, but I remember watching the CNN coverage at midnight of the 2012 election, watching the results pour in and reading about it and hearing about it, I thought, oh, this is cool. I started watching more news, started getting more interested, taking more politics classes, and watching 12 hours of cable news at a time. Then I spent some time at the Ted Kennedy library in Boston, and I called my mom crying afterwards. I realized, oh my god, I want to be involved in this. Politics is a career for me. I called her bawling my eyes out because I was so moved by it. It’s a chance for me to get involved and help people and make changes in my community and in the world. That’s what I want to do with my life. So then it was finding a way that I can combine my first love, which was acting and being in front of the camera, with my new love of politic. The natural intersection of those two is journalism. That’s where that fascination came from. From that grew some ideas for a podcast and then News in a Rush.

Do you have any particular journalists that you look up to?

Joshua Rush: I can’t talk about the journalists that I look up to because it reveals my political leanings. I keep my news watching super unbiased. I will watch Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon for an hour, and then I will switch and watch Sean Hannity for a couple of hours. I will read MSNBC for a little while, and then I will switch and read Breitbart. It’s exhausting and head-splitting and gives you whiplash, but somewhere in the middle there is the fact. What you can find on common ground between MSNBC and FOX News is facts. What you can find in the middle between the Hill and Breitbart is facts. I’m trying to present that middle ground, so I have to watch both. I have to see every side of the story that I can.

Andi Mack recently won a GLAAD Award. What was your reaction to this prestigious honor?

Joshua Rush: To be recognized in that specific way is so special and so powerful. And it’s the people who’ve come up on the street and thanked me for my job. I visited NYU yesterday and the NYU tour guide at the end he asked me, “Are you Joshua Rush? Thank you for what you’re doing.” Like, oh my god. There are people out there who are really seriously being affected by what I’m doing, and it feels bigger than me and it feels powerful because of that. The GLAAD Award is just affirmation of feeling like I’m part of something that’s bigger than myself. It feels special.

Andi Mack will return for season 2 in the summer. Is there anything you can tease?

Joshua Rush: These next couple of episodes are emotional roller coasters.

The bar mitzvah episode was so touching.

Joshua Rush: Terri Minsky is a genius. The bar mitzvah episode, that was my idea first. The minute that I found out that Cyrus was Jewish, for an entire season and a half I kept asking Terri, “So, Cyrus Goodman, my Jewish boy, when’s his bar mitzvah?” Around the time that I auditioned, my own bar mitzvah was going on so I was in that zone. I was learning Hebrew and I’m still learning conversational Hebrew to talk to my family. We had two really interesting guest stars that you may not have recognized. I’ll let you in on a little secret. My stepmom on the show, her name is Sharon, and she doesn’t have any lines yet. My aunt in the show, who also didn’t have lines but was mentioned in the script, my aunt Joanie and my stepmom Sharon were played by my aunt Joanie and my mother Beryt. I’m so proud and they looked so beautiful.

You’re 16 years old. How do you juggle everything you have going on?

Joshua Rush: The short answer is that there’s four aspects of my life: there’s work and Andi Mack, my sleep, my social life, and my News in a Rush. Basically, I can get two and half of those running at once, and one of them is totally out of commission and one is half on the back burner. It’s a struggle for me, and to-do lists and calendars and support systems have really helped me a lot.

I have to ask because Terri Minsky created Lizzie McGuire and that’s the show I grew up on. Do you people compare you to Gordo?

Joshua Rush: I get it all the time. Especially on tumblr. I get compared to Gordo all the time on there. I want to watch more Lizzie McGuire. I want to watch the bar mitzvah episode. Gordo had a bar mitzvah.