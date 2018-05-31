Fergie Vs. Meghan Trainor: Who Looked Hotter In A Shimmering Mini Dress On ‘The Four’ Premiere?

‘The Four’ is back and bigger than ever and to kick off the second season, both host Fergie and judge Meghan Trainor stunned in sequins! See pics below!

Fergie, 43, hit the stage wearing a plaid, sequin mini dress with thigh-high boots. Meghan Trainer rocked a similar style — a silver blazer dress with black, thigh-high boots! It’s a boots battle! Both ladies looked so sexy in sequins on the season premiere of the show on May 30. Alongside judges Diddy and DJ Khaled, Meghan rocked her new pink bob sleek with a slight bend at the ends. Her hair was styled by Dimitri Giannetos. Her glowing makeup was done by Alison Christian.

Fergie wore her hair in a center part, in beachy waves with straight ends. Modern and sexy. Her dress was super short, and really showed off her toned legs! Meghan recently lost 20 pounds thanks in part to her fiance Daryl Sabara. “He really changed my life,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “He showed me how working out can be fun. I didn’t believe it, but now it’s true and it feels so good when you’re sore — I love that feeling now, I’m addicted to it,” she says. “He cooks for me and taught me to cook. I never knew how to cook. He taught me, like, secrets how to make your food taste great but also be healthy for you.”

Meghan told SheKnows some of the things that are always in her fridge, “Water, lemons, turkey — I’ve been eating clean — celery and chicken.” Both ladies looked lovely in sequins!