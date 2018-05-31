Drake ‘Bracing’ For Diss On Kanye’s New Album & Is Prepared To Fire Back: He Has ‘Dirt’ On ‘Ye

In his Pusha T diss track, Drake also took jabs at Kanye West. And in anticipation of Kanye’s response, Drake is prepared to get his hands dirty and fight back! Get all the EXCLUSIVE details on his plans here!

It’s war! Drake and Pusha T’s feud is far from over. In fact, it’s just getting started. But, a new person has been added into the mix. As many of you may know, Drake released a diss record titled “Duppy Freestyle” after Pusha subliminally shaded him on his album Daytona. Well, in addition to slamming Pusha, Drake also made some not so nice remarks about Kanye West. With lyrics like, “If you rebuke me for working with someone else on a couple of V’s, what do you really think of the n*gga that’s making your beats?/I’ve done things for him, I thought that he would never need/Father had to stretch his hands out and get it for me,” it’s clear Drake was shading ‘Ye for possibly not getting the credit he deserved for the work he did on The Life of Pablo. Yikes!

But, being that Kanye is well, Kanye, Drake is anticipating a comeback. “Drake is bracing for more shots on Kanye’s album. It’s pretty much expected, but that doesn’t mean Drake is cool with it. He’s in crisis mode, he feels like he’s being attacked unfairly and from everyone he trusted. Drake doesn’t know what to do or who to trust anymore,” a source close to Drake tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. How sad! “He’s never been more angry and upset than he is right now. He’s keeping a very close score and ready to come back at anyone who disrespects his place in the game,” the insider continued.

“He’s got so much dirt on Kanye that he’s never spilled, but he’s feeling backed into a corner. If Kanye takes shots then Drake will fire back, and it will get very personal and ugly,” our source added. Wow, should Kanye be worried?! He already has enough on his plate as it is. If you recall, Kanye’s been in the dog house with his fans for his controversial political views and suggestion that “slavery was a choice.”