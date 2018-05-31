Drake Supporting Alleged Baby Mama & Child Financially & Plans To Take DNA Test, Report Claims

Despite Pusha T’s claims that Drake’s been a ‘deadbeat’ dad, a new report claims that the rapper actually has been supporting his alleged love child and baby mama over the last several months. Here’s the latest!

Drake has yet to publicly comment on rumors that he’s the father of Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, who was born in late 2017, but behind the scenes, he’s been doing his duties as an alleged dad, according to TMZ. The rapper reportedly believes there’s a “slight chance” the baby could be his, so he’s been supporting Sophie financially as he waits for confirmation of paternity. TMZ reports that Drake is planning on taking a DNA test, although did not confirm when that will happen. This report comes after Pusha T made the shocking claims about Drake’s alleged love child in a now-viral diss track called “The Story Of Adidon.”

However, rumors about Drake allegedly being a father first broke in May 2017, when Sophie, a porn star from France, publicly claimed she was pregnant with his child after a hookup in Amsterdam four months before. At the time, Drake’s reps denied the reports, claiming Drizzy used protection and was certain the baby was not his. It’s unclear what changed between then and now, if this new TMZ report is true. HollywoodLife has reached out to Drake’s team for comment.

Apparently, Drake was planning on coming clean about his alleged baby when he released his new album, which he’s been hard at work on, according to TMZ. Since Pusha already beat him to the punch, though, there will likely be a change in plans for how he goes about finally confirming or denying the story.

Meanwhile, along with all of this drama, Drake has also come under fire after Pusha shared a throwback photo of him in blackface, which was used as artwork for “The Story of Adidon.” That controversy is one Drake did comment on — he explained that the pic was taken during a 2007 project about “young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and type cast” and was meant to represent how “African Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment.”