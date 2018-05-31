National Smile Day: 13 Hunks Who’ll Make You Melt With Their Smiles — Zac Efron, & More

What better way to celebrate National Smile Day than with pics of the most dreamy smiles in Hollywood? We dare you not to melt when you see Zac Efron, Chris Hemsworth, and so many other cuties perfect grins!

They say the first thing you notice about someone is their smile. Is that what makes some of our favorite Hollywood hotties so attractive to us. Well, aside from the abs, the hair, the gorgeous faces. You get the picture! We’re pretty sure the dudes in our gallery above have some of the best smiles in the game. Scroll through to see if you agree with us!

Can we talk about Zac Efron for a minute? Not only does he have those baby blue eyes that you could basically get lost in, he’s got a lovely smile. You can just tell that he’s a sweetheart when he cracks a grin. It totally helps that he looks like that when he does it, to be honest. Honestly, there’s never a moment where we don’t see him smiling, which is so cute.

Another strong contender here: Zac’s Baywatch co-star and all-around awesome dude, Dwayne Johnson. Dwayne (aka The Rock) is always flashing a big, genuine smile. It’s one of the reasons why we love him so much! Whenever he shows off his pearly whites we’re reminded of what a loving person he is. Think back to that adorable Mother’s Day message he posted for partner Lauren Hashian, thanking her for being such a wonderful mother to two-year-old Jasmine and newborn Tiana. We’re sure he wrote it with a smile, too.

IFor more pics of the hottest Hollywood guys with the best smiles — like Chris Hemsworth, Justin Bieber, Ryan Gosling and so many more — scroll through our gallery above. You will not be disappointed by these amazing pics!