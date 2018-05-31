Caitlyn Jenner: The Real Reason She Won’t Be At Brody’s Wedding — Her Other Big Event Revealed

Brody Jenner’s father won’t be at his wedding to Kaitlynn Carter this weekend because she already has another event scheduled. Here’s where she’ll be instead!

Caitlyn Jenner has a prior commitment on the same weekend of her son, Brody Jenner’s, wedding…and it’s so important to her that she’s not even backing out to attend the nuptials! The former Olympian will be attending the Life Ball in Vienna, Austria on June 2, the same day Brody is reportedly set to marry Kaitlynn Carter in Bali. It was confirmed by Caitlyn’s rep that she will be skipping the wedding because of “prior work commitments,” and the Life Ball guest list confirms that Caitlyn is scheduled as an attendee.

The Life Ball is Europe’s biggest charity event, organized by AIDS LIFE to support organizations devoted to benefiting people who have HIV or AIDS. This year’s attendees also include Charlize Theron and Paris Jackson, and will feature a theme of The Sound of Music. There will also be a benefit concert, with opera stars on-hand to perform. It’s certainly quite an important event for a great cause, but that doesn’t make it any less shocking that Caitlyn’s missing her own son’s wedding to attend!

Brody and Caitlyn have not always had the closest relationship, but the groom-to-be was reportedly still incredibly upset by Caitlyn’s decision not to attend, according to TMZ. Meanwhile, also missing from the wedding will be Brody’s half sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who he says didn’t even send back their RSVP cards to let him know they weren’t coming!

Brody and Kaitlynn have been in Bali for several days already, along with his mom, Linda Thompson, and brother, Brandon Jenner, along with other family members. It’s safe to say they’ll still be surrounded by love on the big day, even with Caitlyn MIA!