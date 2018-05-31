Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Hide From Cameras As They Leave Date Night After Romance Rumors

Less than one day after it was first rumored that Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are a hot new item, they were seen out together in L.A. — but were careful not to be photographed together.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons certainly don’t seem ready to confirm their relationship just yet! The rumored new couple hit up The Nice Guy on May 30, but did their best to avoid being pictured in the same frame when they left the restaurant. In fact, Kendall even left through the front door, while Ben exited through the back with a friend. You can’t fool us, guys! The supermodel also attempted to cover up her face from the cameras with her purse, while Ben pulled his baseball cap down low and looked down at the ground to avoid making eye contact with the photographers.

This apparent date night came just about 24 hours after Page Six first reported that Kendall and Ben have started casually dating for “a few weeks.” They have reportedly been spotted at the Beverly Hills Hotel and Vandal New York throughout their brief relationship. This new romance for Kendall comes after her split from Blake Griffin. She’s also been romantically linked to another NBA player, Jordan Clarkson, in the past. Meanwhile, this is definitely Ben’s most high-profile romance, but he’s no stranger to dating someone in the spotlight.

Before Kendall, Ben dated singer, Tinashe, and was reportedly unfaithful to her when he met Kendall! Tinashe’s brother was first to make the shocking allegations about his sister’s man, tweeting, “ppl all lied on [Tinashe] takubg fake news about my sis *doing kardashian s**t* u cheat on her w a Jenner.” Whoa!

Kendall is always tight-lipped about her relationships, so we don’t be expecting her to comment on this one any time soon — but they won’t be able to avoid being seen together for long!