‘Jersey Shore’: Angelina Dishes On Drama With JWoww — She’s Been ‘Holding’ A Grudge On Me For Years

There’s some upcoming drama on the ‘Jersey Shore’ between Angelina and JWoww. She tells us EXCLUSIVELY that Jenni’s past grudge against her has resurfaced and its causing major issues between them.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick stopped by to talk EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com for our latest podcast and she tells us that there’s going to be a ton of upcoming drama involving her and Jenni “JWoww” Farley. “It was a lot of past things that I guess she was holding on to for years. And then when I was there and she showed up, and she saw I was in the house she was not happy” Angelina tells us. JWoww had no idea that she was going to be in the house with her enemy. They hadn’t seen each other since season two of the show, as Angelina left just as the rest of the cast started getting massive paychecks from MTV.

Angelina, 32, will be making her grand appearance on Jersey Shore Family Vacation on May 31 and from the promos it promises to be pretty explosive. “Not once did you try to make amends in eight f**king years,” JWoww accuses Angelina as everyone else in the house looks on in horror. “How can I make amends to you?” Angelina fires back. “Do I have your number?”

“I didn’t have you blocked, bitch! You blocked me on every f**king social media,” JWoww shouts back. “You have no f**king idea what this took. And you’re not a part of the group chat. Facts!” The 31-year-old mother of two doesn’t let up, hammering Angelina with, “Why the f**k are you here? Why are you here? You’re here because you’re a f**king chew toy. Get the f**k out of this house.” This is just the PROMO so we can only imagine how intense things get between the two women. Angelina asks everyone to give her a shot as they don’t really know her and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi says “I know you. You’re not a nice person.” JWoww tells her “Get the f**k out of this house” but Angelina stands her ground, saying “I’m staying.” Tune in tonight, May 31 at 8pm EST to see all the fireworks go off and click here to listen to our podcast with Angelina.