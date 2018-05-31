‘Bachelor’s Amanda Stanton Gets Huge Breast Implants & Shows Them Off In Before & After Pics

Amanda Stanton is practically a whole new woman. After admitting to getting lip injections, the former ‘Bachelor’ star is now revealing she enhanced her breasts in February. See the pics!

Amanda Stanton has no shame in her plastic surgery game. The former Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise alum not only got lip injections this year, but she also enhanced her breasts in February — something she’s just now admitting. The 28-year-old mom of two, who vied for Ben Higgins‘ heart on his season of The Bachelor, took to her personal website to say that Dr. T.Y. Steven Ip gave her her new boobs. She said that after giving birth to her two daughters, Kinsley and Char, she started thinking about getting her breasts enhanced.

“To be honest, I don’t know a single mom who has breastfed in my world who didn’t *contemplate* the idea of getting a boob job or a lift of some sort. Before I was pregnant, I had full Bs. Once I had Kins & Char and breastfed them both for a year, they were basically… gone,” she said. After doing “years” of research, she finally selected the doctor and the implants that worked best for her. “You’ll see countless options out there. I got 250cc soft touch silicone implants. I originally always wanted saline because I know that it’s safer, but once I compared the two, silicone just felt so much better. This was not an hasty decision.” She continued, “I was worried that my favorite off-the-shoulder flowy tops would end up looking different. Truthfully, I didn’t overdo it with the size, so everything still fits. If anything, my clothes fit me a little better than they did before.”

To see Amanda’s before and after pics, take a look above. And to hear more about her story, make sure you read her entire blog post, which can be found here!