Lauren Comeau: 5 Things To Know About Javi Marroquin’s Pregnant Girlfriend

Congrats are in order for ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Javi Marroquin as he’s expecting a baby with his girlfriend Lauren Comeau! Here’s everything you need to know about her!

Javi Marroquin, 25, is going to be a dad…again! The Teen Mom 2 star who was previously married to Kailyn Lowry, with whom he shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with, announced he’s expecting his first child with girlfriend Lauren Cameau via Instagram on May 30. The sweet announcement was an adorable photo of Lincoln holding an ultrasound photo with Javi and Lauren smiling in the background. So cute, right? And while Javi and Kailyn have had their differences in the past, Kailyn was surprisingly pleased to hear the news. “Linc knew, so I didn’t want him spilling the beans before I did, but she took it well and I think we’re both at a point in our lives where we are happy for each other,” Javi explained during an interview with Us Weekly. So, in honor of the new addition we’ve compiled a list of everything to know about Javi’s new baby mama!

Javi and Lauren have known each other for over a year. The two reportedly met at a friend’s wedding in Delaware in 2017. “We clicked instantly and just really enjoyed each other’s company,” Lauren told OK! Magazine. She’s pretty fit. Lauren participated in the Rugged Maniac Obstacle Race & Mug Run back in March and has also documented her weight loss journey on Instagram. Lauren tried the Whole30 diet challenge. For those of you who don’t know, the Whole30 is a strict meal plan that encourages participants to only eat certain portions of meats, veggies, and grains. “Today marks the last day of my first Whole30 experience. Made it to Day25 and only had one weekend of fun in the mix of it,” Lauren captioned an Instagram post showing off her body’s transformation. She’s from Maine. Although she’s from Maine, Lauren currently resides in South Carolina. She likes sports. Lauren has posted videos of herself at baseball games and has also admitted to liking football.

Congrats again, Lauren and Javi!