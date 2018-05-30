Wendy Williams Tells Rihanna She Dodged A Bullet With Drake After His Lovechild Scandal’s Revealed

Wendy Williams seems to be on team Pusha T as his feud with Drake rages on! After Pusha exposed Drake’s alleged love child, Wendy called Drizzy a ‘joker!’ And, she’s so happy Rihanna didn’t end up with him…

Wendy Williams, 53, is here for the Drake, 31, and Pusha T, 41, feud! After she roasted Drizzy for apparently having a ghostwriter and an alleged lovechild, she brought his ex, Rihanna, 29, into the mix! “You know what Rihanna, you dodged a bullet with this joker,” Wendy said about Drake. — This was after she slammed the rapper for a photo appearing to show him in blackface. “Drake who are you? So, this is what you have to do to be a top contender on radio now?” Wendy asked in disgust. “I’m so turned off… So, you don’t write your own music? So, anything you say is not really from your heart,” she continued, talking about Pusha T’s claim that Drake doesn’t write his own songs.

It’s a lot to take in, isn’t it? The chaos surrounding Drake began when Pusha T came back to the music scene with his new Kanye West-produced album, “Daytona”, which dropped on May 25. The album contains a Drake diss track titled, “The Story Adidon”, which alleges that Drake has a lovechild with a French woman named Sophie Brussaux, who is a former porn star. The track also contains the claim that Drake does not write his own music.

While there’s no concrete proof Drake fathered a child with Brussaux, there are a few details that have raised some eyebrows. Brussaux is actually the same woman who Drake was photographed with Drake on a dinner date in Amsterdam in January, 2017. The photo was taken just says after the alleged conception of her baby boy, Adonis. Brussaux later gave birth in October 2017, about nine months after her dinner date with Drake.

Brussaux reportedly took to Instagram (which has since been set to private) to show off her pregnancy, where in one photo she allegedly had her baby bump out next to a cake with the name Adonis on it; the same name Pusha Traps about in this diss track.

The French woman was also the same woman who claimed to have text messages (via TMZ) with Drake back in May 2017 (when the story of their apparent relationship broke), where he allegedly asked her to get an abortion.

However, Drake’s team, at the time, told the site that Brussaux had a very “questionable background.” In a statement, his camp said: “She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant. If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child.”