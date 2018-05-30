Say what?! ‘This Is Us’ creator Dan Fogelman and the cast admitted at a May 29 event that scenes from the series finale have already been shot. So, what does this mean? Could the show be ending sooner rather than later?!

“I’ve actually already shot pieces of the final scene in the series,” This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman said at the show’s For Your Consideration event on May 29, according to EW. The event was moderated by Variety’s Debra Birnbaum. Dan also added that he’s already thought of a beginning, middle, and end to the entire series. “We’re pretty far along,” he continued. “Our writers and I are kind of to the end. We have a path for each season of the show. We’ve always had a plan… I don’t think this show will ever, despite any success it may or may not have, will ever overstay its welcome, and we have a story to tell. And we want to do this the right way. And so we have a plan.”

That’s a pretty bold statement right there. This Is Us is one of the biggest shows on TV, so saying there’s an end in sight may shock fans. But there’s still so much story to tell. The show was renewed for a third season and will return in the fall of 2018. You can rest assured that you’ll be seeing more of the Pearsons for quite some time.

Now that the cause of Jack’s death has been unveiled, there’s a new mystery. In the final moments of the season 2 finale, older Randall says to adult Tess, “It’s time to go see her, Tess.” Tess replies, “I’m not ready.” Who is the “her” they’re talking about? The question has sparked tons of fan theories already.

HollywoodLife asked Sterling K. Brown EXCLUSIVELY at The Cinema Society’s special screening for his new movie Hotel Artemis on May 29 what the audience reaction to the “her” reveal will be. “They’ll be kind of blown away,” he told us. Start gathering your tissues now!