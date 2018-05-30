Sterling K. Brown: You’ll Be ‘Blown Away’ By The Identity Of ‘Her’ On ‘This Is Us’

Who is ‘her’ on ‘This Is Us’? That’s the big question everyone has. Sterling K. Brown told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the ‘Hotel Artemis’ premiere on May 29 that fans are going to be ‘blown away’ and there are clues in previous episodes!

Sterling K. Brown stars as Waikiki in the new film Hotel Artemis, but he managed to give HollywoodLife some major information about This Is Us season 3! HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the Emmy winner at the special NYC screening of the film hosted by The Cinema Society at Quad Cinema on May 29.

When asked what he thought the audience reaction will be when fans find out who “her” is on This Is Us, Sterling teased EXCLUSIVELY: “Oh, good question. They’ll be kind of blown away.” Brian Tyree Henry, who co-stars alongside Sterling in Hotel Artemis and plays Uncle Ricky on This Is Us, added, “That’s all you can say?” Sterling then added: Well, because [creator Dan] Fogelman, does a good job — if you go back and watch, you’ll see breadcrumbs that will lead up to it and whatnot — but for the most part… You probably won’t see it coming.”

All throughout the first two seasons, fans wondered how Jack Pearson died. Now fans want to know who the “her” future Randall is talking about to older Tess. Is it Beth, Annie, Deja or someone else entirely? WE. NEED. ANSWERS!

While This Is Us season 3 won’t return until the fall, Hotel Artemis will be released in theaters on June 8. The film, written and directed by Drew Pearce, also stars Zachary Quinto, Jodie Foster, Jenny Slate, and Dave Bautista. Following the screening, the after-party was at Society Café at Walker Hotel in Greenwich Village and people drank Qui tequila cocktails, named Criminal’s Concoction and The Nurse’s Prescription, in keeping with the film.