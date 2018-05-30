Sterling K. Brown & Brian Tyree Henry Reveal Their Fave Part About Reuniting For ‘Hotel Artemis’

Sterling K. Brown and Brian Tyree Henry are teaming back up for ‘Hotel Artemis.’ HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the stars about working together again after Brian guest-starred on Sterling’s show ‘This Is Us!’

Hotel Artemis isn’t the first time Sterling K. Brown and Brian Tyree Henry have worked together. Sterling stars as Randall Pearson on This Is Us, and Brian appeared as Randall’s Uncle Ricky in the memorable season one episode “Memphis.” Hotel Artemis, which will be released on June 8, brings these two incredible actors together again, this time as Waikiki and Honolulu.

Sterling and Brian loved working together on Hotel Artemis because of one major reason — more screen time together. “Way more screen time!” Sterling told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at The Cinema Society’s special screening of Hotel Artemis at Quad Cinema on May 29. “I had one scene with Ricky, but I will say this, when he [Brian] came on This Is Us, he said, ‘Brown, I think I just swaggerjacked your show.’ He was like ‘Brown, I just sang the hell out of this song! I had to sing it like four or five times, and Brown, I think I kinda crushed it.’ And then I watched it and was like, ‘You did, you really did!’

Sterling continued: “It was so great. And I was so happy I got to be the line that connected him back. But this one, we have some scenes together.” Brian noted that his favorite part about filming Hotel Artemis required a lot of work for Sterling. “My favorite part is literally having to give him my weight in every single shot. And I just hang on him,” Brian said. Sterling added, “By the way, it’s fine though. I stayed in the gym. It worked out. It was great!”

The movie, which was written and directed by Drew Pearce, also stars Zachary Quinto, Jodie Foster, Jenny Slate, and Dave Bautista. Following the screening, the Hotel Artemis after-party was held at Society Café at Walker Hotel in Greenwich Village and people drank Qui tequila cocktails, named Criminal’s Concoction and The Nurse’s Prescription, in honor of the film.