Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Expecting Baby #3 Just 19 Months After Ines’ Birth

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds already have two daughters under age 3, but a new report claims the actress is pregnant once again! And while the alleged baby was a ‘shock,’ the two couldn’t be happier!

Blake Lively, 30, was absolutely glowing alongside her husband Ryan Reynolds, 41, while attending the Deadpool 2 premiere in NYC on May 14. But while some simply thought her black sequined gown with a giant burgundy bow was stylish and dramatic, others thought she may have been trying to conceal a tiny baby bump! Turns out, the later may be correct — at least according to OK! magazine. The mag claims Blake is in the first trimester of her third pregnancy, which is why she’s keeping the alleged news hush-hush.

“Word is she’s in the first trimester, so they’ve only told close friends and family,” a source of the media outlet told the publication. “They had talked about having more kids but didn’t have a plan — so this is surely a shocking but very welcome development!” Blake and Ryan are already proud parents to daughters James, 3, and Ines, 19 months, but it’s no secret they want a big family.

“I’m one of five kids. My husband is one of four, so we’re officially breeders,” Blake told Savannah Guthrie back in 2016 while appearing on the Today show. “You can go on our website and we will give you some of our children.” OK! also claims Blake found a creative way to tell Ryan the happy news, as the two are always goofing around with each other. “They’re always finding ways to playfully trip each other up, but this time Blake won the day,” the insider spilled. “I heard Ryan came home to find Blake posing inside the doorway in her ‘pregnancy’ sweater — a favorite knit dress that she wore throughout her other pregnancies. As soon as Ryan saw it, he knew exactly what it meant!”

Better yet, if Blake truly is expecting, the timing couldn’t be better. After all, Ryan’s Deadpool 2 duties are officially coming to an end. “With all his work on Deadpool 2 done, Ryan will be more than ready to take a breather and spend some extra time with the family,” the source explained. “Good thing too, because Blake has already told him he’s becoming Head Babysitter in their household as soon as the baby arrives. She’s ready to catch a few z’s!”