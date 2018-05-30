‘Roseanne’ Cast Holds Emergency Spinoff Meeting — Will The Show Go On Without Its Star?

The cast of ‘Roseanne’ is not going down without a fight! Following the show’s cancellation, the stars are reportedly trying to figure out a way to save it! Get all the details here.

After reading Roseanne Barr’s racist Twitter rant in which she compared former presidential advisor Valerie Jarrett to an ape, many fans felt the cancellation of her hit ABC show Roseanne was justified. However, we can’t help but wonder about Roseanne’s seemingly innocent co-stars, who well, lost their jobs. Acting pretty quickly, we’ve just learned the cast is working on a way to save the show. “The cast is meeting today because they refuse to give up on their fans, or the family that they were building with each other,” a source explained to Radar Online. So, does this mean a spinoff is a possibility?!

“Since the show was called Roseanne, they do not know how they would replace her, or if it would even work without her,” the source continued. “But, they all have gotten so much feedback asking them to rebrand and continue with the same cast,” without Roseanne of course. This is so sad! But, we certainly don’t think the entire show should pay for Roseanne’s ignorant comments. Following the news, Sara Gilbert took to Twitter to express her disappointment. “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least,” Sara said.

Michael Fishman also shared his frustration via social media. “Today is one of the hardest in my life. I feel devastated, not for the end of the Roseanne show, but for all those who poured their hearts and souls into our jobs, and the audience that welcomed us into their homes,” Michael shared in a statement. Nevertheless, we wish everyone the best during this difficult time!