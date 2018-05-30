Roseanne Slammed For Blaming Racist Tweets On Taking Ambien: That Doesn’t Cause Racism

Oh boy. Roseanne Barr is now claiming that her racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett was the result of taking the sedative Ambien — and her reasoning is NOT going over well on Twitter. See the reactions here.

After Roseanne Barr returned to Twitter to break her silence on her show being cancelled following her controversial tweet about Valerie Jarrett, she spent hours interacting on the social media site. In one message, she even gave quite the excuse for why she sent the message in the first place. “guys I did something unforgivable so do not defend me,” Roseanne wrote. “It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting – it was memorial day too- i went 2 far & do not want it defended- it was egregious indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please.”

The tweet immediately sparked an outrage, with thousands of users pointing out that taking Ambien, which is a sedative taken to help with insomnia, should not cause someone to be racist. “Seriously!? I take Ambien and the only thing I’ve attacked at 2 in the morning is the refrigerator while sleepwalking, because on the inside, I’m still a fat kid,” one person wrote. “Kinda like how on the inside, you’re still a racist. GTFOH.” Another added, “I just checked and “Racism” is not a side effect of Ambien, but it is a side effect of Trumpism.” See more tweets below!

The backlash against Roseanne began when she compared Valerie, an Obama-era advisor, to a monkey. “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” she wrote. It caused an outrage on social media, and just hours later, ABC cancelled Barr’s show Roseanne.

As a chronic insomniac, I have some experience with Ambien. On Ambien, I have:

•Cried bc the carpet was eating my toes

•Thought my couch was a rollercoaster

•Thought my monitor turned had 3D

•Texted 8 people about a “stolen moon” Not once did it make me say racist things. — Mari Brighe (@MariBrighe) May 30, 2018

AMBIEN SIDE EFFECTS: Peddling bizarre conspiracy theories, voting for white nationalists, doing photo shoots while dressed as Hitler and tanking your career by calling black women apes. If your racism lasts longer than four hours, please see a doctor. pic.twitter.com/Q3GdHA8myV — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) May 30, 2018

Obviously, the show’s cast and crew are devastated by the cancellation, but more-so horrified about what their co-star wrote on a public platform. Roseanne has since issued a statement, with a specific apology for Valerie. However, despite admitting she was wrong, she’s also still defending aspects of the situation and retweeting messages from her supporters online.