Orlando Brown Tattoos Raven Symone On His Chest After Professing His Love For Her & Fans Are Confused

WTF?! Orlando Brown got a tattoo of Raven Symone’s face on his chest, just two years after professing his love for her and we are beyond confused.

Orlando Brown took his ‘love’ for Raven Symone, 32, to the next level and got a tattoo of his former co-star on his chest, and there is video proof! The 30-year-old professed his love for Raven two years ago and detailed their alleged romantic relationship, and now a home video shows he is paying homage to his ex with a tat of her face. “You seen this yet?!” Orlando says while zooming in on his tattoo, that looks like an image of Raven from her Cosby Show days. Then, there’s more video footage of Orlando singing Chris Brown and Lil Dicky‘s “Freaky Friday” while the tattoo artist does her work.

Orlando’s tattoo of Raven comes after his years of professing his love for her and bashing her on multiple occasions. “She’s far off into another land, mentally, to where she made a decision that she felt was better for her,” he told VladTV. “If she thinks that that’s what she wants to do then I love her still and I’m still in love with her and she’s running from the D.” Then, after the troubled star was arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend in a parking lot, he took to social media to blast Raven. “Raven did not bail me out, my wife did. Raven ain’t even tryin’ to talk to me right now,” he said in a video. “She think I stole her damn phone. I ain’t a crackhead!” Yikes. Clearly he’s had a change of heart, though, as he now has a permanent reminder of Raven on his chest.

Orlando has had a number of run-ins with the law recently, not only for the aforementioned domestic issue. The former That’s So Raven star was caught by bounty hunters in Los Angeles this past April after having several warrants out for his arrest for battery against a spouse, resisting a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, and then failure to appear in court.