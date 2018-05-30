Nikolas Cruz: New Videos Show Him Plotting Parkland School Shooting — ‘You’re All Going To Die’

So chilling. Nikolas Cruz recorded several videos announcing his plans to kill up to 20 people at his high school in Parkland, FL. He horrifically says he ‘can’t wait’ and ‘you’re all going to die.’

This is beyond disturbing. Prosecutors in South Florida on May 30 released several videos Parkland shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz recorded before killing 17 classmates and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14. Taken on his cell phone, he calmly introduces himself by saying “Hello. My name is Nick and I’m going to be the next school shooter of 2018,” Cruz says. “My goal is at least 20 people with an AR-15 and a couple trace arounds, I think I can get it done. Llocation is Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida.”

“It’s going to be a big event. When you see me on the news, you’ll all know who I am.” He adds excitedly, “You’re all going to die” before making bullet whizzing noises, going “pew pew pew pew pew.” He adds “Oh yeah…I can’t wait.” Nick is seen wearing a green t-shirt with a baseball cap against a backdrop of foliage while wearing earbuds.

"My goal is at least 20 people with an AR-15"

Shocking video of Nikolas Cruz released.

In a second video he says “Today is the day. The day it all begin. The day of my massacre shall begin. All the kids in school will run and fear and hide. From the wrath of my power they will know who I am.” He still didn’t offer up a clear motive, even though he seemed to be hinting that he was called a “dumbass” by classmates. Nikolas added “I’ve had enough being told what to do and when to do. Telling me I’m an idiot and a dumbass,” he says. “In real life, you’re all the dumbass. You’re all stupid and brainwashed.”

He goes on to mention his love of a girl or woman named Angie and that “I hope to see you in the afterlife.” None of the 17 people killed and addition 17 injured had the first name Angie. Nikolas also discussed setting up on the third floor of the high school and taking people out in the courtyard below sniper style, but that plan didn’t come to fruition.

Nikolas faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder. That means prosecutors will have to prove his crime was premeditated, and these videos seem to prove he fully intended to shoot up his school.