Nicki Minaj: Why She Thinks Drake Could Have More Than One Secret Love Child

Nicki Minaj is not surprised about the rumors that Drake has a child from a previous fling with an adult film star due to his ‘playboy’ stereotype and in fact, she thinks there may be other baby mamas out there trying to get some money!

Nicki Minaj, 35, is not entirely shocked to hear about the rumors that Drake, 31, may have a secret son with porn star Sophie Brussaux and even thinks it’s possible he could have other children out there. “Nicki’s not surprised by these rumors,” a source close to Nicki EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not at all. She actually wouldn’t be surprised if Drake’s got more than once secret love child out there. He’s such a huge player and she knows he’s a target for these girls trying to get that baby mama money. Nicki’s not judging though, it’s his business but she’s damn sure relieved she’s moved on and isn’t still in the mix with him.”

Nicki was in that mix with Drake for a while as the two seemed to have an up and down relationship for many years. He’s also been romantically linked to many other singers such as Rihanna and even Jennifer Lopez. Most recently, Nicki’s been romantically linked to Eminem after she jokingly answered “yes” when a fan asked her if she was dating the rapper. Romantic rumors asider, it’s good to know Nicki is choosing not to judge Drake in the midst of his issues.

Drake’s current issues revolves around his feud with hip hop artist Pusha T. The two have been calling each other out on their own diss tracks and Pusha’s most recent track “Story of Adidon” is what started speculation about Drake’s secret love child. “You are hiding a child, let that boy come home, Deadbeat mothaf**ka playin’ border patrol, ooh Adonis is your son, And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that’s real, Love that baby, respect that girl, Forget she’s a pornstar, let her be your world,” some of the lyrics to the track read. Drake has yet comment on the speculation.