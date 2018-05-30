Miranda Lambert’s Married Boyfriend’s Wife Says He Trashed Her To The Public — Divorce Gets Nasty

Eek! Miranda Lambert’s new boyfriend Evan Felker is still married and his wife, Staci Nelson, is accusing him of dissing her in his new divorce papers. See what he claimed in the official filing documents here!

Woah! Miranda Lambert‘s new boyfriend, Evan Felker‘s estranged wife, Staci Nelson, is accusing him of shockingly trashing her to the public in his official divorce filing papers and it’s not looking so good! When Evan filed for divorce, he apparently stated that he wanted it finalized in a certain amount of time because he feared Staci would intentionally delay it. Court papers from the District Court of Okfuskee County in Oklahoma say that Evan filed a scheduling order to have the marriage finalized in a fair amount of time on May 15, 2018, according to RadarOnline and the documents show that he claimed Staci would “unduly delay this matter” if the court didn’t agree. Staci struck back in her own official response by stating his accusation was nothing but a lie and just a way to make her look bad.

“Respondent has no legitimate basis to make this claim and Petitioner cannot help but conclude this allegation was placed in the public record solely to cast dispersion on her character in an ill-conceived attempt to garner public sentiment after his relationship with a third party recently received negative public scrutiny,” Staci’s own official filing read. She also denied a claim he made that said their asset and debt division “are not complex.” Evan first filed for divorce on Feb. 16 and Staci filed a petition for the divorce on Feb. 28.

Although it’s been a few months since the filing, Evan made headlines when it was reported that shortly before the split, he had a romantic affair with Miranda and that may have been the reason he decided to end things with Staci. Evan met the country singer when he signed on to be the opening act with his band Turnpike Troubadours for her Livin’ Like Hippies tour.