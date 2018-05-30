Melania Trump Breaks Silence After Vanishing Rumors — Did She Move Out Of The White House?

Melania Trump has taken to Twitter to reveal why we haven’t seen her in a couple of weeks. But are people convinced?

It seems that Melania Trump, 48, has learned the art of the Twitter clap back from her husband Donald Trump, 71. On May 30 the first lady slammed the “media” for speculating on her absence from the public eye. Ever since she had kidney surgery on May 14, Melania has been off the radar despite returning to the White House days later. Her absence sparked a string of conspiracy theories, including a suggestion that she’d ditched Washington D.C. for New York, according to Politico. But in a single tweet Melania attempted to silence all the rumors by revealing where she is and what she’s been up to.

“I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing,” the former model tweeted. “Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!” But not everyone was convinced by her message, and her sarcastic comment only sparked hilarious and cynical responses. One person tweeted, “Blink twice if you need to be rescued.” Another person joked, “Who are you and what have you done with Melanie?!” (Of course that last comment was a sly dig at the president who misspelt his wife’s name in a May 19 tweet.)

Melania’s post comes a day after her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham slapped down speculation about the first lady’s absence, while refusing to reveal when she will appear in public again. “Sadly, we deal with conspiracy theories all the time, so this is nothing new, just more silly nonsense,” she said, according to Politico.

“She is doing great. I wouldn’t characterize it as a long absence. She was hospitalized for almost a week and is now home and recovering.” Despite their best efforts though people still refuse to believe Melania is OK. After Stephanie shared her boss’s tweet, one person jokingly demanded more, writing, “Could we maybe get a video holding today’s paper? Not trying to poke fun but I’m not sure we believe you.” Another person wrote, “It almost looks real. Almost.”