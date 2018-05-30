Meghan Markle’s Arm Workout — 5 Moves for Sculpted Arms Like The Duchess

Meghan Markle’s toned arms were on display as she headed to her wedding reception in a silk Stella McCartney halter gown. Read 5 EXCLUSIVE arm moves to show off your fave sleeveless dresses this summer!

Rebecca Kordecki, a Burn 60 master instructor, spilled five moves EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com so you can copy Meghan Markle‘s toned, sexy arms!

“1. Push-ups will always be one of my favorite moves for getting great arms because they work multiple muscles at once and they create upper body strength, which most women need. If you feel you aren’t strong enough to do regular push-ups, please don’t be a hero and just go to your knees. The most important piece is to first master the form of a push-up. Place hands under the chest and wider than shoulder width. If your back is sagging as you lower up and down, it’s usually an indication that your core is weak. Do only a few reps with perfect form. Rest, then come back to the exercise and do a few more reps. Aim to get up to 25 reps total. Go for 2-3 sets of 25 reps with solid form on your knees before you progress to doing regular push-ups.

Another great variation that is a little bit easier than floor push-ups is doing the push-ups on an angle where your feet are below your chest. A good place to do this would be on a bench at the gym with your hands on the bench and your feet on the floor. This style takes some of your bodyweight out of the equation, which allows you to do a regular style push-up without a full body-weight load.”

“2. Biceps Twos — this is my favorite exercise for biceps. Here you combine a bicep curl with a bicep hammer curl — that is considered one rep. Start with a palms up. Grip and slowly curl the weight up and down, then at the bottom of the movement change the grip to parallel palms facing each other grip and curl up and down. Do 3 sets of 12 reps each. Be sure to use a weight that allows you to get to 12 reps (but actually it’s 24 reps since it is a two part exercise) but you definitely couldn’t do any more reps after you hit 12.”

“3. Cable Straight Bar Upright Row For Shoulders — Stand a foot away from the cable station with a short straight bar attached and a slight bend in the knees. Pull the weight up leading with the elbows. Bring the bar up just below your chin and then slowly lower back down. Do this as a drop set, i.e. start with 12-15 reps at a weight that is challenging and then drop the weight by a 5lbs or so and complete another 6-8 reps.”

“4. DB Lateral Raises — Standing with a slight bend in the knees holding dumbbells at your sides — raise the dumbbells up and out from the hips. Raise the weights only to shoulder level and then slowly lower down. Do 12-15 reps. Repeat for 3 sets.”

“5. Tricep Dips + Kickbacks — Combine these two exercises. When you do a dip please be sure to keep your butt close to the bench and hands close to your hips. Also, keep your elbows in close to your hips — don’t let them flare out as you dip up and down. On this exercise, go to fatigue — and then immediately stand up and grab a set of dumbbells — maybe 5-7lbs and do kickbacks. Proper form for a kickback — Bend over from the hips and keeping a slight bend in the knees. Lock the elbows to the sides and kick the weights back. Most importantly, squeeze the muscle at the back of the movement. 12-15 reps. Go through this combo 2 to 3 times.”