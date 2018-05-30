Kim Kardashian Headed To Meet With Trump After Rejecting His Politics: WTF Is Going On?

Kim Kardashian’s headed to the White House! The ‘KUWTK’ star will reportedly sit down with President Trump on May 30. Kim has slammed Trump in the past, so why is she meeting with him? Will Kanye go with her?! Here’s what we know.

Kim Kardashian, 37, has reportedly been talking with Jared Kushner, 37, for months and will meet with President Donald Trump, 71, on May 30, Vanity Fair reporters. Kim and her attorney will sit down with Jared, a senior advisor to Trump and Ivanka Trump’s husband, to talk prison reform before likely heading to the Oval Office to have an important discussion with Trump. Kim is reportedly planning to ask Trump to pardon Alice Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother who is serving a life prison sentence for a first-time drug offense. Don’t expect Kim’s meeting to end up on the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kim will not be bringing a camera crew or her sisters.

Kim’s husband, Kanye West, 40, will likely not be join Kim for her discussion with Trump, but there are reportedly talks about him going to the White House at a later date. The rapper is a vocal Trump supporter, tweeting at the end of April 2018: “You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.” He also tweeted a photo of his Make America Great Again hat.

While Kanye has a soft spot for Trump, Kim does not. She notoriously told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia in Aug. 2017, “Anyone can run the U.S. better. My daughter [North West] would be better… It’s really scary, the world that we’re living in now. And when you did feel safe at home, now with Trump in presidency, you just don’t feel safe any more.” Their discussion should be interesting, to say the least!