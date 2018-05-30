Kim Kardashian Lobbies Donald Trump For Clemency For Grandmother: Did He Grant It?

It happened! Kim Kardashian just met with President Trump at the White House, and we have all the details on their surprising conversation!

Happy birthday to Alice Johnson. Kim Kardashian dressed in a chic black pantsuit headed to the White House today, May 30, where she met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office to ask him to pardon the 63-year-old great-grandmother. Alice is currently serving a life sentence in prison without parole for a first-time drug offense. At this point, she has been imprisoned for 21 years. While it is unclear as to what POTUS decided or will decide, he did tweet that Kim’s visit went well. “Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing,” Trump captioned a photo of Kim and himself in the Oval Office.

Prior to her meeting with the president, Kim sat down with Jared Kushner, one of his senior advisors and Ivanka Trump‘s husband. With her attorney, Shawn Holley, Kim and Jared discussed prison reform, a cause also close to his heart, as his father served over a year in a federal prison camp in 2005 on charges of tax evasion, illegal campaign contributions, and witness tampering. Kim did not bring the Keeping Up With The Kardashians cameras with her to the White House, so don’t expect this to end up on the next season. Kim’s husband, vocal Trump supporter Kanye West, also did not join her for the meeting.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Kim has passionately advocated for Alice’s release since coming across her tragic story on Twitter in 2017. Kim vowed to her Twitter followers that she would do everything in her power to free Alice. At the beginning of May, Kim started working with Ivanka to get her campaign to reach the president’s desk. It worked! After Kim’s announcement last year, Alice wrote her a beautiful thank you note, writing, in part: “”Ms. Kardashian you are literally helping to save my life and restore me to my family. I was drowning and you have thrown me a life jacket and given me hope.”

Now, to wait for the result of Kim’s meeting with the president.