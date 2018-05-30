Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: Has She Decided Not To ‘Settle’ For Marriage?

Khloe Kardashian is the queen of posting cryptic messages. Is her latest a dig at Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian is at it again. Fans of the 33-year-old know that she loves to post positive messages and quotes. But in the weeks since her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, was pictured getting cozy with numerous groupies she has been going into overdrive. May 30 was no exception. She took to her Instagram story to share something that appeared to have been written a few days earlier. It read, “10 years from now, make sure you can say that you chose your life and that you didn’t settle for it.”

Hmm, we wonder what she could be talking about? Many fans have slammed Khloe for staying with Tristan amidst his cheating scandal. Could this be a sign that – not only is she not sticking with him – she’s not settling for marriage to him either? It’s not clear. But when you compare this message with her recent cryptic posts, you can’t blame people for trying to look for clues and hints about the state of their relationship.

On May 26, Khloe wrote, “You can be a good person, with a beautiful spirit, and still possess the authority to tell someone: ‘you got me f***ed up.’”

The day before that, she revealed in an Instagram story that she sent her sister Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, flowers to celebrate their wedding anniversary. She signed the card, “Love KoKo and True.” No mention of True’s daddy Tristan. But, despite all these little hints, Khloe still hasn’t walked away from her relationship. No matter what she writes on Instagram, publicly she has supported him by attending his Cleveland Cavaliers games. She was there on May 21 when his team played the Boston Celtics, for example. As they say, actions speak louder than words!