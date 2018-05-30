Kendall Jenner’s Reportedly Dating 76ers Player Ben Simmons After Blake Griffin Romance

New couple alert! Kendall Jenner has reportedly been dating Ben Simmons for a few weeks. Here’s everything we know!

Kendall Jenner is on to the next! After calling it quits with NBA star Blake Griffin, Kendall reportedly has a new man in her life, according to Page Six. The model is dating Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons, and it’s been going on “for a few weeks.” While we’ve yet to see the new couple out, a few sources told the outlet the pair was spotted on a lunch date this week at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Plus, they were also seen at Vandal New York in Manhattan last week. “They were smiling the night away with their friends,” an insider said. How cute!

We’re glad to hear Kendall has found a new love, and we can’t wait to see their relationship blossom. While most of you may know Ben for his skills on the court, he is also known for dating singer Tinashe. In fact, Tinashe referred to him as her “little boo thang,” during an interview with TMZ back in March. However, it’s clear their romance was short lived. In addition to Blake, Kendall has also had her fair share of high profile relationships. She allegedly also dated ASAP Rocky and Harry Styles in 2013 and then again in 2016.

Nevertheless, we couldn’t be happier for the new couple, and we wish them all the best. Outside of her love life, Kendall has been dealing with a little bit of family drama. As we previously told you, she and her sister Kylie Jenner will not be attending their brother Brody Jenner’s wedding in Bali. “My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I think,” Brody explained during an interview with PEOPLE. Uh oh! That doesn’t sound too good.