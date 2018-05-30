Jessica Simpson Reportedly Considering Breast Reduction As She’s Allegedly A Size F

A new report claims that Jessica Simpson may be following in Amber Rose’s footsteps and getting a breast reduction!

Jessica Simpson, 37, always appears super proud of her body and throughout her long career, she’s been a role model for so many women when it comes to body confidence. A new report is now claiming the ‘These Boots Were Made For Walkin’ singer is considering a breast reduction, to downsize her size F chest. “Her back aches, and it’s hard finding clothes that can accommodate her bust and flatter the rest of her body too,” an insider told OK Magazine. “Designer dresses have to be altered and buttons are always popping off,” they continued. The source claimed that Jessica is currently trying food remedies to decrease estrogen, but if it doesn’t work, “she’s considering a breast reduction. It’s become an issue she wants to deal with.”

Jessica has been outspoken about her boobs in the past, once telling Women’s Health, “My boobs just have a life of their own!” In that 2016 interview, Jessica revealed she thought she was going to get a breast reduction. “I thought I was going to get a breast reduction, but after having kids, I look at myself and I’m like, you know what, my boobs are actually really big, but I like how they are. They’re an asset, and Eric [Johnson, her husband] loves them still.” See, we love that body confidence! She has always been open about her body and weight fluctuations, and admits that she struggles time to time with accepting every part of her body. “I’m hard on myself – I believe everything’s a work in progress, but that’s okay. I do love my legs, but my favorite physical attribute is my nose, because it’s not perfect,” she revealed in the interview.

Jessica added, “It’s about loving who you are and what you can create and who you can be.” Now that’s advice to live by!