The rock band Imagine Dragons opened up the game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals with a rousing rendition of their anthem “Whatever It Takes”! Check it out right here!

Okay, this is an insane way to open a hockey game! Before the Las Vegas Knights squared off against the Washington Capitols for game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals, attendees were treated to an epic performance from local boys Imagine Dragons! The huge rock acts trotted out their huge single “Whatever It Takes,” which we’re certain got the home crowd in the mood for some intense hockey! They even had a string section for their performance!

The four-piece took over one end of the rink to tear through the crowd-pleaser! Talk about an insane way to start the night off! Naturally, this had those in attendance and those watching at home losing their minds! “That is one awesome opening,” one fans wrote. “Classy, No wardrobe malfunctions. The crowd is pumped. Nice way to showcase a sport that often does not get its due as great television entertainment.” “Another reason I love them. They sound just as good live as they are on albums, singles, etc,” another wrote.

Way to get the party started, @imaginedragons! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fMQelQy3j6 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 31, 2018

However, not all fans were feeling this surprise performance. “Horrible song to open a Stanley Cup game maybe the all star game but not a Cup game,” one critic wrote. “No thanks! Do this at intermission!” another added. Whoa! Although this concert might seem random, it’s the kinda of pageantry that Las Vegas is famous for! After all, game 1 began with knights literally battling on the ice before the game began. Let’s remember, this is the Knights first NHL season and they made it to the Stanley Cup! They deserve to celebrate. Besides, whether you loved or hated these pregame shows, you have to admit it: Sin City knows how to put on a show!