Drake Back In Studio To ‘Craft’ Diss Track Back At Pusha T: He’s Furious Sophie Brussaux Dragged In

After Pusha T called out Drake for allegedly having a secret son, Drizzy’s rushing back into the studio to record a clap back track. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s furious Pusha spilled on his private life.

There had been rumors that former porn star turned artist Sophie Brussaux allegedly had Drake‘s love child in 2017. Pusha T, 41, just seemed to call it a fact in his latest clap back track in his rap war with Drizzy. “The Story Of Adidon” seems to refer to the six-month-old son that Sophie named Adonis and Pusha namechecked both of them in the song he dropped on May 29. Now Drake is ready to fire back with some rhymes and is so upset that Pusha just brought something so personal into their public battle. “Drake is pissed about Pusha dragging Sophie into this feud. He is furious and thinks Pusha is a weak rapper and his lyrics about him are pathetic,” a source close to the 31-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Drake is furious and back in the studio right now crafting a response to Pusha. Drake will not back down from this beef and will have the last word. He thinks Pusha is a punk for taking some cheap shots at him and so Drake is going to go hard back at him. Things are about to get real personal and nasty,” our insider adds. Drake already murdered Pusha once with “Duppy Freestyle” after Kanye West‘s protege accused him of using ghostwriters in his song “Infrared.”

Pusha spilled some major tea in the lyrics to “The Story of Adidon,” He rapped, “Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother, cleaned her up for IG but the stench is on her,” and then continued on officially state, “You are hiding a child.” He called Drake a deadbeat dad, then added “Adonis is your son/And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that’s real

/Love that baby, respect that girl/Forget she’s a porn star, let her be your world.”

Drake and Sophie were spotted on several dates in Jan. of 2017 but it was nothing serious. By May, she told TMZ that she had texts from the Toronto-based rapper asking her to get an abortion, but that she was keeping the baby. At the time his rep told the site, “If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child.” Sophie gave birth to Adonis in France on Oct. 24, which just so happened to fall on Drizzy’s 31st birthday. He celebrated his b-day with a star-studded a blowout bash an ocean away in LA. Up until now the baby drama had quieted down but Pusha just made the “God’s Plan” singer’s private life super public by dropping bars about Sophie and Drake’s possible secret son. So far he has not responded to Pusha’s love child accusations and his reps have no comment.