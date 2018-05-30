Drake’s Dad Claps Back At Wendy Williams Over Son’s Lovechild Scandal: ‘You Know Nothing’

Uh-oh! Drake’s father just came for Wendy Williams after she bashed the rapper over his alleged lovechild! Here’s what he said!

Wendy Williams, 53, didn’t hesitate to slam Drake, 31, for neglecting his alleged son with porn star Sophie Brussaux or for apparently not writing his own songs — both of which Pusha T claims in a new track! And now Drake’s own father is taking aim at Wendy. “I had come to actually finally like Wendy Williams and [watching] her show it grew on me,” Dennis Graham, the rapper’s father, captioned a still of Wendy. “Here’s the game changer, It’s very informative when you listen to a talk host report a story that they’ve actually researched and share it with their audience but this Rupaul Drag Race Queen looking B#+##^ has stepped out of her lane.”

Graham went on to demand that Wendy learn the facts before attacking his family. “You know nothing about Drake or Myself,Do your research before you try and be funny to your 79 capacity audience,Rupaul Jr WATCH HOW YOU SPEAK ON OUR NAME!!!!!!!! I lost all respect for you today !!!!” Yikes. Clearly the TV personality struck a nerve!

Naturally, Wendy has responded to Drake’s father’s heated statement with a statement of her own! “I’m watching the battle closely,” she wrote. “I don’t know why Drake’s dad is mad. All I did was recite Pusha’s lyrics. All jokes aside I really do like Steve Harvey’s suits. He’s a sharp dresser. And that Beefsteak Charlie mustache that Drake’s dad has it mean. Just mean.” Stay tuned for the next episode in this on-going drama!