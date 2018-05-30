Drake’s Alleged Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Reveals First Pic Of Son On Instagram

Months before Pusha T called out Drake for allegedly fathering Sophie Brussuax’s child, the porn star shared the first photo of her son, Adonis, on Instagram. See Drizzy’s alleged baby here!

Sophie Brussaux documented her pregnancy well on Instagram, and even shared a photo of her little guy, Adonis, who was allegedly fathered by Drake, back in November. Now that Pusha T has called out Drake for allegedly being a “deadbeat dad” to Adonis, the photo has come to light. Unfortunately, you can’t see the little man’s face in the photo — it’s just a shot of Sophie cradling him to her chest — but it’s still completely adorable. Sophie also shared several photos of herself throughout her pregnancy, including one cradling her bare baby bump at a baby shower.

Rumors that Drake allegedly fathered Sophie’s child first surfaced in May 2017, after she came forward and claimed she was pregnant with his baby. The two had been photographed in Amsterdam together just four months earlier, and she alleges that he got her pregnant during that trip. At the time, Drake did not deny sleeping with Sophie, but was adamant that he was NOT the father. His rep told HollywoodLife that the hookup was a “one-time thing” and that Drake “used protection,” so he “knows it’s not his child.”

Although the story blew up at the time, it was mostly forgotten about…until now. Amidst his feud with Drake, Pusha T released a song called “The Story Of Adidon” on May 29, in which he raps, “You are hiding a child, let that boy come home, Deabeat mothaf***a playin’ border patrol, Adonis is your son, and he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that’s real, love that baby, respect your girl, forget she’s a porn star, let her be your world.”

Drake has not commented since Pusha released the song and the story resurfaced. HollywoodLife has reached out to his rep for comment.