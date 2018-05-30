Trump Breaks Silence On ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation & Makes It About Him Being Victimized

The real victim of Roseanne Barr’s tweet scandal is apparently Donald Trump. He’s demanding an apology from ABC for canceling ‘Roseanne’ but not punishing anyone for making jokes about him!

Here we go again…President Donald Trump, a 71-year-old man, is upset that Disney CEO Bob Iger supported ABC president Channing Dungey‘s statement slamming Roseanne Barr for a racist tweet — but didn’t apologize for remarks made about him on various ABC shows. “Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”

There’s a lot to unpack here. In a now-deleted tweet from May 29, Roseanne tweeted, “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” in reference to Obama-era White House advisor Valerie Jarrett, a black woman who was born in Iran. It was vehemently racist, gross, and Islamophobic. Anything said about Trump on ABC was…not. Roseanne was cancelled within hours of the tweet.

Calling him a walking Cheeto because he picks out the wrong shade of self-tanner or making fun of his toupee isn’t racism. He’s the president; jokes will be made about him on sitcoms, as they were made about Obama, Bush, Clinton, etc. If he’s talking about remarks made on ABC News, again, he’s the president. The press has to cover him, whether or not he likes what they’re saying.

The president has not mentioned Roseanne’s vile remarks or condemn them, or support Valerie Jarrett. On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had said that Trump would not weigh in on the Roseanne cancellation at all, as “we have a lot bigger things going on in the country right now.” Oops.

CNN journalist Don Lemon said on his May 29 program that Trump’s own racism likely emboldened Roseanne to feel comfortable enough to tweet what she tweeted. “This is racist. She is racist. There is no other way to put it,” he said. “The president traffics in racism as well and I have said that I believe he is a racist, because he traffics in the same thing.”