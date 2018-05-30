‘Citizen Rose’ Preview: Rose McGowan Is Flooded With Memories About Her Difficult Childhood

Rose McGowan visits the Italian compound where she spent her childhood in this preview of the finale of ‘Citizen Rose.’ Rose looks back on being raised in a cult.

“The things that I remember about being little in Children of God was a lot of the women were called nannies and collectively took care of the children,” Rose McGowan says in the finale preview. She says she has memories from as young as two years old. “I recall my father more than I recall my mother during that period. I do remember a lot of different hands and a lot of legs.”

Rose was raised in the Children of God cult and later escaped. She admits she doesn’t think the way she was raised was right for children. “It wasn’t, I think, so great for children to have many mothers and not one mother,” she notes. “Not really attaching to anyone, personally being confused as to who or if there was one person I was supposed to attach to.”

Even though her childhood wasn’t ideal, she does say her family’s time in Italy meant something to her late father. “I think Italy was his favorite part of life,” she says.

The Citizen Rose finale comes just days after Harvey Weinstein was arrested on charges of first-degree rape, third-degree rape, and first-degree criminal sex acts. Rose accused Harvey of rape in Oct. 2017. Rose spoke with Megyn Kelly about her reaction to the news. “I actually didn’t believe this day would come,” Rose said. “This is a big strike into the heart of abuse of power, and it shows people worldwide—which is what I was hoping the whole time—that this cannot, and will not, stand […] The man who pinned me down had handcuffs on him today.

