Chris Brown Loving Drake Vs. Pusha T Beef — He ‘Can’t Stop Laughing’

Chris Brown is sitting back and laughing at Drake and Pusha T’s rap beef. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s glad he’s not involved in this feud and is looking forwards to more diss tracks.

The rap war between Pusha T and Drake just got super ugly as the 41-year-old claimed in a new diss track that Drizzy is a deadbeat dad to a secret son with former porn star Sophie Brussaux. Chris Brown is right there with all of us hoping Drake’s got a clap back track coming, but in the meantime he’s pulled up some popcorn and is having a blast watching their drama. “Chris is on Team Pusha and believes him when he says that Drake may be ignoring his own baby. Chris is loving all the drama between Pusha and Drake. He is glad that for once, he is not in the middle of this feud,” a source close to the 29-year-old singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Chris can’t stop laughing at Pusha’s track, from the black face pic to calling Drake a deadbeat, Chris thinks it is all hilarious. Chris feels bad for the baby and thinks Drake is being irresponsible. If the kid really is Drake’s, Chris thinks he should man up quickly and take a more active role in the child’s life. Chris feels if the baby is not Drake’s, then he should probably let that be known pretty quickly too. Chris hopes another diss track is on the way from Drake defending himself either way,” our insider continues. So far Drake hasn’t responded to Pusha’s claims that he’s got a secret son and is a deadbeat dad. His reps aren’t commenting on the issue either.