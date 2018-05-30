Brody Jenner ‘Extremely Upset’ Caitlyn’s Skipping His Wedding: It ‘Deepened The Wound’ In Their Rift

Caitlyn Jenner’s decision not to attend son Brody’s wedding ‘deeply hurt’ him, according to a new report. It opened old wounds just days before he marries Kaitlynn Carter!

Brody Jenner, 34, is so upset that Caitlyn Jenner won’t be attending his wedding in Bali later this week. Caitlyn, as HollywoodLife told you previously, allegedly chose to pursue a business opportunity instead of being there for her son’s big day. Learning about this not only crushed Brody, but his siblings — Brandon, Burt, and Cassandra. Brody and Caitlyn reportedly had a major “heated discussion” about her decision, according to sources who spoke to TMZ, but in the end, Caitlyn still chose business over the wedding.

That decision is apparently opening old wounds for Brody. He’s allegedly had problems with his father (Caitlyn has requested that her kids still refer to her as their dad) since she married Kris Jenner in 1991. Brody, according to TMZ‘s sources, felt “abandoned” by Caitlyn when she got together with his former stepmother. Brody and his siblings allegedly think Kris is “selfish,” and Caitlyn was her “enabler” during their marriage, that it’s Kris who widened the divide between Cait and her kids from previous marriages.

Despite Brody’s grudge with his father, he still really wanted her there while he married Kaitlynn Carter! Caitlyn did reportedly attend Kaitlynn’s wedding shower, though, according to TMZ. Brody’s younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, aren’t going to the wedding, either, but he reportedly isn’t so hurt by that. Meanwhile, his stepsister, Kim Kardashian, wasn’t even invited to the wedding. While she’s hurt, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she understands — the Kardashians are affected by the rift in the family, too. “This wedding has divided the family like never before, and it’s actually very sad,” the source told us.