Sylvester Stallone’s Ex-Wife Brigitte Nielsen Pregnant At 54 With Husband, 39 — See Pic

Sylvester Stallone’s ex-wife, Brigitte Neilsen, is going to be a mom again! The 54-year-old actress announced her fifth pregnancy on Instagram — see her baby bump pics, here.

Congrats are in order for Red Sonja and Beverly Hills Cop II star Brigitte Neilson, who took to Instagram on May 28 and announced she’s pregnant with her fifth child! Brigitte, who was once married to Sylvester Stallone, showed off her baby bump in a curve-hugging gray dress while making the announcement. “Family getting larger #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump,” Brigitte, who tied the knot with Mattia Dessi, 39, in 2006, captioned her photo. Then, she flaunted her baby bump in another pic on Wednesday, May 30, while captioning that photo with: “Happy time positive vibes.” See both pics below.

Not only is this Brigitte’s fifth pregnancy, but she’s also been married five times, so maybe 5 is her lucky number! She’s already the mom to four sons — Raoul Meyer Jr., 23, Douglas Meyer, 25, Killian Gastineau, 28, and Julian Winding, 34 — so it’s also possible she’ll have another boy. Could you imagine? While it may be a shock to some that Brigitte is pregnant again at 54, she previously said she wanted more kids. During an interview with Hello! Magazine in 2008, she said, “The children have kept me going. After I do Playboy, we want to try IVF. It’s asking a lot, but if it’s possible, it would make our package complete.”

Brigitte was previously married to Kasper Winding from 1983 to 1984, her 71-year-old Rocky IV co-star Sylvester Stallone from 1985 to 1987, photographer Sebastian Copeland from 1990 to 1992 and Raoul Meyer from 1993 to 2005. She also appeared on VH1’s The Surreal Life in 2004.