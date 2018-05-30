Former ‘Smallville’ actress Allison Mack has made a shocking admission about her role in the controversial group.

Allison Mack, 35, has taken responsibility for one of the most controversial aspects of NXIVM – the group that has been dubbed a sex cult. The former Smallville actress said she is the person who came up with the shocking idea of branding women (or so-called “slaves”) in the organization that claims to be a self-improvement group. Her comments were revealed in a May 30 New York Times Magazine interview and even the journalist who wrote the article said she was shocked at the star’s admission, which came before her April 20 arrest. “I was like: ‘Y’all, a tattoo? People get drunk and tattooed on their ankle ‘BFF,’ or a tramp stamp. I have two tattoos and they mean nothing,’” Allison reportedly said. The actress apparently gave the interview despite saying that it felt “scary and pressureful [sic]” to speak to a reporter. Allison’s on-the-record admission could be a blow for the actress who is under house arrest after being charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy.

The branding ceremony sounds terrifying. In a ritual women who were considered “masters” encouraged their “slaves” to strip naked and allow themselves to be branded with a cauterizing pen. In photos the permanent scar looks far more painful than your average tattoo. But Allison also said that the “slaves” who joined the secret Dominus Obsequious Sororium (DOS) society within the NXIVM group was “like a little family.”

There is another twist in the article. The FBI is accusing Allison of being a leading figure in the alleged sex cult, which is run by Keith Raniere. But, while she has been accused of recruiting women to join NXIVM, the FBI also claims she was his “personal slave,” according to the New York Times Magazine. Even worse, it’s claimed that the symbol branded on the pelvic bone of “slaves” featured the initials K.R. for Keith Raniere and also appeared to include Allison’s initials, A.M. “She may have been, then, both victim and victimizer,” New York Times Magazine reporter Vanessa Grigoriadis notes. Wow!