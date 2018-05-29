Garrett Yrigoyen: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelorette’ Frontrunner

Garrett Yrigoyen received the first impression rose from Becca Kufrin during ‘The Bachelorette’ season 14 premiere. So, who is this guy? Here’s what you need to know to get up to speed!

1. Garrett is already a Bachelorette frontrunner. Garrett, 29, was given the first impression rose by Becca Kufrin, 28, on night one. They also shared their first kiss! “You made me laugh and you made me feel so comfortable… it makes me so hopeful for the rest of this,” Becca told Garrett as she gave him the rose. She also admitted, “Since he pulled up in that minivan, I was smitten by him. I loved it all.” Aw! Watch out, guys. Garrett might already have Becca’s heart!

2. He was reportedly married before The Bachelorette. Garrett reportedly married a woman named Kayla in California on Sept. 19, 2015, according to Radar Online. The couple was married for only six months before their divorce was finalized on March 25, 2016. Garrett didn’t mention an ex-wife on night one!

3. He’s a true outdoorsman. Garrett currently lives in Reno, Nevada, and works as a medical sales rep. He loves to go fly-fishing, hiking, and snowshoeing, according to his ABC bio page. Garrett seems to crave adventure!

4. His backstory will play out on the show. Sounds like we’ll get Garrett’s side of the story regarding his reported marriage. “He’s heartbroken, and it wasn’t that long ago,” host Chris Harrison, 46, told PEOPLE. “So he’s a little bit reluctant and he’s definitely a very slow mover, which is very difficult for Becca to handle. That will come out over time.”

5. He’s got a Chris Farley impression. During his introduction, Garrett showed the world his best take on the late comedian and former SNL cast member. Chris is considered one of comedy’s all-time greats, and Garrett’s impression is pretty spot-on!

The Bachelorette season 14 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.