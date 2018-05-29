‘Roseanne’ Canceled After Her Racist Tweet: Sara Gilbert & More Costars Publicly Denounce Her

Roseanne star Sara Gilbert, who played Darlene Conner, decried her sitcom mother, Roseanne Barr, for her bigoted tweet against Valerie Jarrett, in which she insulted the former White House advisor with, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj”. Valerie is a black woman who was born in Iran. Sara released a statement following the since-deleted tweet, and Roseanne’s subsequent forced apology, writing, “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.

“This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member.” Former Roseanne star, and the real-life Roseanne‘s ex-husband, Tom Arnold, weighed in on Twitter, too. “Ton of respect for Bob Iger. Tough decision with financial consequences for his company but right for America….umm..now don’t bug Bob but maybe someone else find out if I’m still banned from all of @ ABCNetwork for calling Roseanne Barr out first on her racist conspiracy tweets?”

Emma Kenney, who played Harris Conner-Healy on Roseanne, tweeted that, “As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I found out the show got cancelled. I feel so empowered by @ iamwandasykes, Channing Dungey and those at ABC standing up against abuse of power and lack of values. Bullies do not win. Ever…I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable.”

Consulting producer Wanda Sykes announced on Twitter earlier today that she would not be returning to Roseanne. Since then, ABC, Roseanne’s parent network, announced that the show is canceled. Whitney Cummings was the showrunner for the first season of the Roseanne revival, but recently announced she was stepping down. She quote-tweeted Sara’s message with, “I love you Sara”.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” president of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey announced in a statement Tuesday. Disney Chairman and CEO (Disney owns ABC) Bob Iger reiterated that statement on Twitter, adding in, “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.”