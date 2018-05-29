Roseanne Barr Breaks Silence On ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation: ‘Don’t Feel Sorry For Me’

Roseanne Barr broke her silence on Twitter on May 29 just hours after her television series ‘Roseanne’ was canceled due to a racist tweet she made about former advisor for Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett. Read her apologetic message here!

Roseanne Barr, 65, made a quick return to Twitter on May 29 after her sitcom was shockingly canceled by ABC due to a racist tweet she made about government official Valerie Jarrett just hours before and she had a few things to say to the people negatively affected by her actions. “Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet. I will be on Joe Rogan‘s podcast friday,” her tweet read. In addition to her tweet, she also replied to and retweeted other tweets that were supportive of her, including some that pointed out that they didn’t believe she was a racist.

“I don’t condone racism. I don’t think @ therealroseanne is racist. I personally thought Valerie Jarret was Hispanic. I can’t tell any black person what is racist & how to hurt. Most comics have said far worse but they vote the way Hollywood wants & are excused,” one follower’s tweet read. Roseanne responded by saying, “i thought she was saudi”. Roseanne also responded to adult film star Jenna Jameson’s supportive tweet. “Im gonna just say this… @ ABC you’re garbage for canceling @ therealroseanne,” Jenna’s tweet read. “thanks, hon!!,” was Roseanne’s response.

Despite her apologies to her fellow cast and crew who lost their jobs, the comedic actress also seemed to make it a point to call out what she thinks is an unfair situation. She’s been retweeting tweets that show other Twitter users in the public eye making racist remarks in the past and none of these users seemed to lose their jobs over it. Some of the tweets she spotlighted were bashing President Donald Trump by calling him inappropriate names such as “nazi’ and another one claimed that The View host Joy Behar, once mocked Vice President Mike Pence‘s faith and called his way of praying a “mental illness”.

Whether the public agrees that Roseanne’s show should have been canceled or not, the unfortunate situation has definitely brought up a huge conversation about the responsibility others must take for their actions. After the incident, Roseanne tweeted that she was leaving Twitter along with an apology to Valerie and all Americans but it looks like she’s back and trying to make her own case. We’ll definitely be keeping up with this situation and report any necessary updates in the future.